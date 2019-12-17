Noticias Telemundo Expands Digital Work Ahead of 2020 Elections

Among the efforts are a daily YouTube native newscast and a news show on Quibi.

MIAMI—Less than a year away from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Noticias Telemundo is ramping up its election coverage with a particular increase in its digital operations. In a recent press release, the Hispanic-language network announced some of its planned digital programming as well as new hires for what it bills as its “biggest-ever electoral coverage.”

“Our web, app and social platforms will feature three times the volume of political content in comparison to 2016,” said Maria Luisa Tabares, director of Digital News Content.

Part of Noticias Telemundo’s digital strategy will include exclusive programming on popular and emerging digital platforms. One will be a daily YouTube native newscast done in English, while the network will also produce a news show for the new digital platform Quibi.

In addition, Noticias Telemundo has announced that it has doubled the size of its editorial team, bringing in multimedia journalists to produce stories specifically for digital, social and linear platforms.

Other efforts in the run-up to the 2020 election include partnerships with fact-checking organizations like PolitiFact and Animal Politico; a partnership with the Des Moines Register; and the previous actions of building a new studio and hirings that include Patsy Loris as senior vice president, elections 2020, and appointing Romina Rosado as the head of digital news.

“Latinos are increasingly consuming most of their political news online or via mobile devices,” said Rosado. “Our expanded digital operations will get us even closer to our audience during a critical electoral year.”

More information can be found at the newly redesigned Noticias Telemundo website.