Norway’s TV 2 adds five channels of Pixel Power

TV2 Norway has purchased five Pixel Power BrandMaster master control/branding systems, alongside the associated control system, as part of an expansion up to 13 channels, operating a mixed HD and SD environment. While the channels are all automated via a Snell Morpheus system, there’s a high level of manually handled live events.

The station was looking for a control system that allows any channel to be controlled from any seat. This gives the broadcasters a flexible environment to handle simultaneous live events and the growth in the number of channels.

The IP-based BrandMaster control system, including customizable soft and hard panels, means that TV 2 can now switch the entire control and monitoring environment between the portfolio of channels.