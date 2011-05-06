Norway’s NRK deploys Chyron BlueNet graphics workflow at regional news stations

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK has deployed Chyron's BlueNet end-to-end graphics workflow across all 12 of its regional news stations as it upgrades to HD.

The BlueNet workflow includes Chyron's LEX 3.1 HD playout devices, CAMIO asset management and Lyric PRO 8 authoring software, which are tightly integrated into a seamless workflow to support fast delivery of broadcast graphics to air.

All 12 regional news stations are due to be operational with Chyron BlueNet by the end of the month.