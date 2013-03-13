Norway’s GET rolls out Harmonic-powered headend

Norwegian operator GET has deployed a headend solution from Harmonic to power its IPTV, cable and OTT multi-screen services.

Through a high-density and scalable architecture designed to optimize bandwidth efficiencies, Harmonic's video infrastructure solutions are allowing GET to deliver high-quality HD video services to a wide range of IP-connected devices.

At the heart of GET's headend is the fully redundant Harmonic ProStream 1000 with ACE real-time transcoding platform. Using this versatile processing solution, GET can perform MPEG-2-to-MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video and audio transcoding of multiple HD broadcast channels, as well as advanced statistical multiplexing, to maximize bandwidth efficiencies across its IP network.

For live OTT services, Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time multiscreen video processing and encoding system leverages adaptive bit rate technology to transcode MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC content into multiple streams of H.264 with varying video resolutions and bit rates optimized for multiscreen delivery.