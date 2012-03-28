North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Holds Vietnam Vet Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: The North Carolina Association of Broadcasters, USO North Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway are joining forces to honor veterans of the Vietnam War. TV and radio stations across the state will carry live coverage of the event on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.



The NCAB says that two years ago, its members, along with Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) agreed to do something to recognize Vietnam vets. The broadcasters were joined by USO North Carolina, said to be the nation’s oldest USO organization, and Victory Management/Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NCAB says the event will be the largest of its type celebrating Vietnam vets.



“Not only is the event, itself, historic, the state’s radio and TV stations will be broadcasting the event across the State live and providing various special broadcasts saluting Vietnam veterans before and after the broadcast,” said John Idler, NCAB president.



In addition to donating airtime, North Carolina television and radio stations contributed public service announcements equal in value to $1 million to promote free tickets for all veterans and their families. Because ticket requests continue to be in high demand, John Faulkenbury, president of USO North Carolina, announced that all veterans will be admitted to the program—with or without a ticket. Gates at the Charlotte Motor Speedway open Saturday, March 31 at 9 a.m. Events will begin at 10:45 a.m., with the live broadcast commencing at 3 p.m.



