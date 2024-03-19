Nonprofits to Receive 2.5M in Markets Covered by NBCU Local Stations

NEW YORK—Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local has announced that its grant challenge, the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, is returning for its seventh year and will award $2.5 million in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in and servicing one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ markets across the United States.

“Our local grants program provides vital support to many impactful organizations to help advance their missions to serve our communities in meaningful ways,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local. “We’re proud that NBCUniversal Impact Grants is returning for its seventh year and excited to further our commitment to nonprofits and thankful for our partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal that makes it possible.”

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information on the program and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com through April 19. The competitive grant challenge categories are youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The winners will be announced later this year.

Since the grant program was founded in 2018, more than $16 million has been dedicated to 470 nonprofits in the 11 communities served by NBC and Telemundo-owned stations.

“We’re proud of the way our Local Impact Grant program has evolved over the years, focusing on the shared values of Comcast, NBCUniversal Local stations, and their communities’ nonprofits to continue to give unrestricted funding,” said Jessica Clancy, senior vice president, corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal. “This year, we look forward to focusing on smaller organizations working in our locations, allowing our grants to make immediate impact.”

The participating NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

NBCU reported that the key grant eligibility requirements are:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market.

The entity must service the market they operate from.

The organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000.

The nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include: