Nisie Teeter joins Compix as director of operations

CG maker Compix has appointed Nisie Teeter as the company's director of operations.

Within this newly created role, Teeter will ensure Compix resources are effectively targeted to meet the needs of its customers and maintain excellent overall performance and efficiency.

Teeter comes to Compix having most recently served as supervisor of engineering for American Public Media Los Angeles, a role in which she also managed engineering departments for the “Marketplace” and “Weekend America” bureaus in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

