Nippon Television Network Selects TVUPack to Expand ENG Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Nippon Television Network Corp. has deployed TVUPack 3G/4G/LTE ENG solutions in its regional bureaus around the globe to expand its live coverage.



In order to expand its ability to deliver coverage of relevant global stories, Nippon Television has deployed TVUPack transmitters in its bureaus in New York, Los Angeles, London, Seoul, Beijing, and Bangkok. The broadcaster has plans to deploy additional units at its remaining global bureaus in the near future.



“TVUPack enables our correspondents to not only report on breaking stories, no matter where they happen, but to report on them in interesting and innovative ways,” said Naoki Yazawa, Nippon Television’s head of international satellite operations, foreign news, news division.



Nippon Television has used the TVUPack to deliver live coverage, including presidential elections in Seoul, South Korea, the Asiana airline crash at San Francisco International Airport, the birth of the royal baby in London, the Trans-Pacific Partnership ministerial meetings in Singapore and the International Olympic Committee meeting in Argentina that selected Tokyo as the host of the 2020 summer games.



“TVUPack will be an important part of our broadcast strategy at the upcoming Sochi winter games, as it enables us to deliver more creative and exciting live transmissions from each of the venues,” said Yazawa.