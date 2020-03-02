Las Vegas Convention Center Prepping Against Coronavirus

LAS VEGAS—As the spread of the coronavirus continues around the world and has begun to spread more in the U.S., the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which runs the Las Vegas Convention Center that will host the 2020 NAB Show, has revealed a number of efforts it is taking to help prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the particular strand of coronavirus, in Clark County or the state of Nevada and there have been no domestic travel notices, precautions or guidance specific to travel. In addition, the LVCVA said that southern Nevada and resort properties have not been identified as being at higher risk for transmission.

Even so, LVCVA has announced that it is following CDC and Health District protocols for preventing spreading the disease, and has taken a number of steps at the Las Vegas Convention Center in that regard.

This includes:

Increased cleaning protocols, including more frequent wiping and disinfecting of touch points (door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, restroom stall doors and sinks) during occupied show hours;

Added additional hand sanitizer stations;

Increased the outside air intake/air change rate during occupied show hours;

Reinforced its standard employee health practices, including sending employees home and/or encouraging them to stay home if sick or demonstrating symptoms;

Reinforce its standard food safety awareness programs, including making alcohol-based hand gel/rub available at every food station and every table at food outlets; and

Continuing to participate in webinars and conference calls with the International Association of Venue Managers to stay up on new practices, protocols and guidance

LVCVA also shared efforts being made by authorities in southern Nevada and CDC recommended best practices for individuals.

The 2020 NAB Show is scheduled to take place April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and as of now the show is set to continue as planned .

However, some individual companies are taking their own actions that could impact travel to the NAB Show. Amazon has said that it is restricting all nonessential employee travel in the U.S. until the end of April.