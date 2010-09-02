Nigel Spratling joins Ross Video

Nigel Spratling, former president and CEO of switcher manufacturer Echolab, has joined Ross Video, where he will focus on marketing the company’s production switcher product lines.

In August, Blackmagic Design purchased Echolab, which ceased business operations in May.



Spratling has held senior positions at a variety of companies, including Snell & Wilcox, NVISION, ADC Telecommunications and Sigma Electronics. He was responsible for creating the NAB-HD Pavilion, has served as chairman of the NAB Exhibitor’s Board and has acted as a marketing and technology consultant for the organization.

See Ross Video at IBC Stand 10.A31.