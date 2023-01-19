Nielsen: Streaming Audiences in Dec. 2022 Up 46% YoY

NEW YORK—The ongoing shift towards streaming media among TV audiences boosted streaming audiences to record levels in Dec. of 2022, with time spent watching streaming content up 46.1% on a yearly basis, according to Nielsen’s snapshot of TV viewing, The Gauge.

Overall streaming gained 10.4 share points, climbing from 27.7% in Dec. of 2021 to 38.1% of total TV usage in Dec. of 2022.

In contrast, broadcast usage was down 3.7% from November, and the category lost a share point to finish at 24.7% of total television, Nielsen said.

The decline to broadcast viewing was driven by a sharp decrease in viewing to the general drama genre (-20%), and broadcast sports (-12.3%). Broadcast viewing in December was fairly flat compared with one year ago (+0.3%), and the category lost 1.4 share points compared to Dec. of 2021.

Cable viewing declined 2.4% versus November to end the month with a 30.9% share of TV. The changes in cable were driven by a 10.2% drop to cable news viewing, and the feature film genre, which jumped nearly 5% to 22.1% of cable viewing. On a year-over-year basis, time spent watching cable content declined 12% and the category lost 6.4 share points, Nielsen said.

Overall TV viewing in the U.S. remained high in December, continuing momentum from November when time spent watching television soared 7.8% from the month prior. Similar to November 2022, December also recorded five days with over 100 billion minutes of TV viewing, including two of the top 10 most-watched days of television in 2022 (December 18 and December 25).

While December's TV usage was fairly flat on a monthly basis, the slight 0.3% increase gave it an edge over November to solidify it as the second-highest month in overall TV consumption in 2022, behind January.

Similar to overall TV usage, December streaming usage was nearly even with November (+0.2%) and represented 38.1% of TV, losing one-tenth of a share point due to rounding.

In another streaming milestone, Peacock made its debut in The Gauge this month, initiating coverage with a 1.0% share of TV and consistent growth demonstrated across previous measurement intervals, Nielsen reported.

Notable changes in viewing among other streaming platforms included:

(Image credit: Nielsen The Gauge)