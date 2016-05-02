Nielsen Signs Univision to National, Local TV Deal

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Univision Communications Inc. have announced a deal that will provide Nielsen’s national and local digital in TV ratings services to Univision and UniMás networks, as well as local affiliate stations. Through the deal, Univision will receive audience estimates of linear television content viewing on mobile and computer devices, as well as audience contributions from digital devices.

According to the announcement, this will make Univision and UniMás the first Spanish-language broadcast networks to include Nielsen’s digital audience measurement in its TV ratings. This is an expansion of the previous data services that Nielsen provided Univision.

In addition, Univision Now, a direct to consumer, subscription service available on iOS, Android and web, has been certified for Nielsen’s Digital in TV Ratings measurement. Digital in TV Ratings measurement integrates Nielsen’s software development kit technology into Univision Now app and online video player to measure live viewing of its two networks, local stations and programs. The technology allows Univision to capture and measure audience viewing data through a single platform.