NHK Deploys StreamboxME Pro for iPhone and Android Devices

SEATTLE—Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), is deploying 500 StreamboxME Pro licenses to capture and transmit live video from breaking news stories, as well as emergency response and newsgathering events. StreamboxME Pro offers simplified streaming to reliably deliver broadcast-quality, low-delay video from iPhones and Android devices.



NHK has also deployed the Streambox Enterprise Server to manage, route, archive and support a high volume of simultaneous live video streams and uploads from reporters and contributors. Together, Streambox ME Pro and Streambox Enterprise Server will provide an efficient workflow to collect unlimited video from contributors worldwide.



With the video system infrastructure, including Streambox 1080i HD decoders, NHK will be able to preview, manage and route live streams and archived files, based on metadata for efficient distribution and playout.



StreamboxME Pro can bond a 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi or Inmarsat broadband global area network to give users increased bandwidth to send higher-quality live and file-based video. The app enables users to transmit video directly to Streambox decoders, Media Players or Enterprise Server from their Apple iPhone, iPad or Android device.



The app is also compatible with Streambox Live Service, a cloud-based scalable service that manages, routes and stores video feeds for large-scale deployments.



StreamboxME Pro achieves sub 2-second latency at 30 fps, 16:9 aspect ratio, 720x400 resolution and offers advanced audio coding. The app includes Streambox low delay multi-path technology, a protocol that facilitates high-quality, low-latency video over multiple IP networks. The app also provides professional broadcast features, including interruptible feed broadcast over Bluetooth, Store and Forward, user presets, meta-data and digital rights management.



Streambox ME Pro is available for iPhones, Android, OSX and PCs.



