NFL Network Utilizes TeamCam System For Coverage of the 78th Annual Draft

NORTHVALE, N.J.—The NFL Network relied heavily on their TeamCam System for three days of live coverage for the 78th Annual NFL Draft.



TeamCam carried live feeds from all 32 NFL Team Sites. Of these locations, the network strategically installed cameras in 15 “War Rooms”, offering behind-the-scenes video access as team executives made their selections. It also carried coverage of 19 draft parties for fan reaction to their team’s picks.



The NFL TeamCam system was co-designed and custom built by Azzurro and NFL Networks, initially deployed in 2011. TeamCam is now currently installed at more than 50 locations throughout the United States; every NFL team site, NFL League Offices and several remote analyst homes and office locations.



The entire system is controlled via the NFL Network TOC in Culver City, Calif. NFL Films’ Mt. Laurel, N.J., facility can control any of the remote sites, and Azzurro’s 24/7 NOC actively monitors the health of each system, the network and can remotely control any location in the event of an emergency, offering multiple levels of control and redundancy.



NFL TeamCam serves as a complete remote studio capable of controlling professional cameras, lighting and audio through a single user interface. The integrated package includes a robotic HD/SD camera with remote control over focus, aperture, color, set-up, and pan/tilt/zoom, IFB and four-outlet DMX lighting dimmer. Multiple touchscreen interfaces put all functions under operator control via presets, on-screen buttons or joysticks. Each unit is built as a fully portable road case.



Additionally, Jets and Giants Draft Party content was delivered to the network via MetLife Stadium lines connected directly to Azzurro’s Network Operations Center in NYC. NFL Network’s “Draft Week” on-site coverage included daily live shows originating from SNY’s studio located across the street from Radio City Music Hall. SNY studios are also connected to the Azzurro NOC. Azzurro provided uncompressed video circuits to and from Radio City for network programming.



