NFL Inks Deal for First NFL-Licensed VR Game

NEW YORK & MIAMI—The NFL and StatusPRO have announced that they will be launching a NFL-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title to fans globally.

The companies have not announced a release date or pricing. The first NFL-licensed VR game will be available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR.

“Virtual reality gaming is rapidly expanding and our partnership with StatusPRO allows us to explore a new immersive version of NFL gaming with support of the two largest VR platforms within this emerging space,” said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president, consumer products at the NFL. “We are seeing a growing number of fans engaging with VR and we’re excited to launch the first-ever VR gaming title that complements our existing offerings in the market today.”

The NFL and StatusPRO will leverage StatusPRO’s athlete-led technology and work alongside their experienced team of developers to create a game that provides fans with a first-person experience similar to their favorite football players, the companies said.

“Today marks an important milestone for StatusPRO and the VR industry,” said Troy Jones, co-founder and CEO of StatusPRO. “By partnering with the NFL, we will offer a new form of engagement between athletes and fans unlike anything in the marketplace. NFL football fans and gamers alike will be able to connect with the world of sports through authentic, immersive gaming products that democratize the experience of the professional athlete,”