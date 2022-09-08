NextGen TV Expands to Android TV Marketplace with iWedia Fast Track Program

WASHINGTON —Pearl TV and iWedia have launched a fast track program that should speed up and simplify the adoption of NextGen TV technologies by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices in the Android TV marketplace.

“Android TV is one of the most versatile operating systems in existence, powering smart televisions and streaming boxes for nearly a decade,” stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a coalition of TV broadcasters that have been spearheading the transition to NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0. “With a loyal, tech-savvy and content-loving consumer base, this platform enables Android TV manufacturers to onboard quickly and accelerate their introduction of compelling NextGen TV consumer features with sophisticated SoC technology powered by iWedia. We’re excited that we can come together with iWedia and usher in affordable-cost televisions that consumers desire.”

iWedia’s robust ATSC 3.0 software stack includes an advanced media player and browser that enriches the interactive features and capabilities developed by Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortium.

Television system on chip (SoC) manufacturers in the Android TV domain will benefit from iWedia’s agnostic operating system and a streamlined process of enabling consumer features with Pearl’s pre-integrated SoC solutions, the companies said.

The IoT and in-vehicle infotainment capabilities will also benefit vehicle manufacturers and broadcasters looking to adopt NextGen TV capabilities.

“NextGen TV has proven to be one of the fastest growing new technologies introduced to consumers and this partnership with Pearl TV opens up a seat at the table for Android TV manufacturers,” commented Hans-Juergen, CEO of iWedia. “We are proven pioneers in Android TV, recently surpassing six million operating system deployments, and we’re thrilled to partner with Pearl TV and help manufacturers who want to streamline and accelerate their introduction of products with this cutting-edge broadcast technology.”

Pearl TV and iWedia’s platform will be pre-certified for compliance with the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) NextGen TV logo requirements, A3SA Security and the RUN3TV Application platform—ensuring that manufacturers are meeting the highest standards around authenticity and security.

The companies noted that NextGen TV sets are already proliferating in the market and that currently there are approximately 110 models available at retail offered by Hisense, Sony, Samsung and LG, with prices starting at $599.

NextGen TV broadcasts are also available in more than 50 markets and are expected to reach 60% of viewers in the U.S. by the end of 2022.

Recent research by Magid has found growing interest in the technology: 85% of viewers without a NextGen TV are likely to purchase one in the next year.

NextGen TV and the corresponding interactive web platform, RUN3TV, will have a prominent presence at the IBC Show, Sept. 9-12, in Amsterdam, the companies said.

Pearl TV’s managing director, Anne Schelle, will take the stage as a panelist in “The John Logie Baird Lecture - The State of the TV Business and the Next 5 Years,” on Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., room E1002.

During IBC2022, the RUN3TV application will be showcased at the Yotta Media Labs booth, Stand: 1.C37h.

iWedia is exhibiting at Hall5, A79.