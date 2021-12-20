NextGen TV Comes to Springfield, Mo.

Springfield, Mo.—Four Springfield, Missouri television stations have begun NextGen TV broadcasts, with KOLR (the Mission Broadcasting-owned CBS affiliate), KSPR (the Gray Television-owned ABC affiliate), KRBK (the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate), and KOZL-TV (the Nexstar-owned MyNet affiliate) launching the ATSC 3.0 broadcasts on December 20.

The NextGen TV launch in Springfield follows months of planning and preparation by the local stations in the market. Nexstar Media Inc.’s KOZL-TV has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and is broadcasting both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in the NextGen TV format.

The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the four television stations.

TV Tech has been chronicling all the ATSC 3.0 launches around the country. For a complete list of markets where NextGen TV services have launched visit here .