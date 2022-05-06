Nexstar’s NewsNation Taps Decision Desk HQ for 2022 Midterm Coverage

CHICAGO, Ill.—Nexstar’s NewsNation has announced that it is using Decision Desk HQ to provide election data and analysis and exclusive polling results for the upcoming 2022 midterm primaries and general election.

As a result of the new partnership, NewsNation reported that it was the first network to declare J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan the respective winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senator from Ohio. NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ called the winners several minutes ahead of NBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN.

“With the start of the midterm elections, our mission at NewsNation is to provide our viewers with up to the minute election results along with political coverage that’s different from other networks,” commented NewsNation president Michael Corn. “We want to approach politics and the election season from the people’s perspective, finding out about the issues that matter to them, the questions they want to ask candidates and what is being driven from the grassroots level,” Corn added.

A major provider of U.S. and international election results and related data, Decision Desk HQ provides state by state polling data. As a result of the deal with NewsNation, it serves as the NewsNation Decision Desk for all senate, house and statewide primary and general election races.

In 2020, Decision Desk HQ, whose direct competitors include the Associated Press and network news desks, was the first to call the election for Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, the companies said.