Nexstar’s KAUT-TV to Become CW Network Affiliate

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has announced that its KAUT-TV station serving Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will become an affiliate of The CW Network.

Starting Sept., 2023. KAUT-TV will begin carrying The CW’s primetime entertainment and live sports programming. The CW is majority-owned by Nexstar.

The announcement came amid a flurry of announcements announcing new CW network affiliation agreements with Gray and Sinclair and the news that CBS will switch eight of its owned stations from The CW to independent status.

“KAUT-TV has a legacy of providing their viewers, advertisers, and the community with outstanding service, and we are very pleased to be bringing The CW’s new programming line-up to the station this Fall,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Adding ACC college football and basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series racing, ‘INSIDE THE NFL,’ and a full slate of new primetime entertainment programming to the station will drive viewership and increase opportunities for advertisers.”