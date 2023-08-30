Gray Television Inks New Affiliate Agreement with The CW Network

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network has announced that it has expanded and extended its network affiliation agreement with Gray Television, Inc. (Gray).

Under the new deal, Gray will continue carrying The CW’s entertainment and sports programming on television stations in a total of 55 markets across the country, 42 of which are covered under the terms of the new agreement and 13 of which are covered by previous agreements with the network.

In addition, beginning September 2, Gray will launch The CW on PeachtreeTV (WPCH-TV) in Atlanta, Georgia. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Gray Television has been a great partner of The CW from the beginning,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “We look forward to sharing more success together as we transform and grow the network and add WPCH-TV to The CW’s expanding portfolio of affiliate partners. Atlanta is an important market for the CW, especially with ACC football and basketball debuting this Fall and NASCAR’s Xfinity Series racing coming in 2025.”