Nexstar Rebrands WGN America as NewsNation

CHICAGO & IRVING, Texas—WGN America is getting a rebrand to NewsNation and expanded news programming, according to an announcement from Nexstar Media Group.

Starting on March 1, NewsNation will offer five hours of news coverage on weeknights, including two new hour-long shows—“NewsNation Early Edition” at 6 p.m. ET with Nichole Berlie hosting and “The Donlon Report” anchored by Joe Donlon at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition, the network’s “NewsNation” live national newscast that airs between 8-10 p.m. ET will be re-named “NewsNationPrime” and anchored by Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson.

Rounding out NewsNation’s five hours of news programming will be “Banfield,” hosted by Ashleigh Banfield, airing at 10 p.m. ET.

“Rebranding WGN America as ‘NewsNation’ underscores the network’s clearly defined mission of delivering fact-based and unbiased news, while making it easier for viewers to find this new informative source for news,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division president. “At the same time, expanding our news programming to five hours Monday through Friday will extend the network’s reach and the depth of its news content across more weeknight time periods, delivering viewers more national news and regional stories from across the U.S., as well as coverage of the day’s most important issues.”

Nexstar says that NewsNation reaches 75 million U.S. TV households