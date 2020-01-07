Nexstar, Nielsen Agree to Measurement Services Deal

NEW YORK & IRVING, Texas—Nielsen and Nexstar Media have come to terms on a multi-year agreement that will see Nielsen provide measurement services for all of Nexstar’s broadcast and cable entities, as well as national ratings for cable entertainment Network WGN America and digital network, Antenna TV.

Per the agreement, Nielsen will provide its Scarborough Qualitative Service to Nexstar, offering insights on consumers’ product consumption habits, demographics, lifestyles and media usage. It also includes cross-platform solutions and digital measurement services like Digital TV Ratings, Digital Content Ratings and Digital Ad Ratings. Supplementary support services from Nielsen will also be provided, including Rhiza, Grabix, Prime Lingo and Country Coverage to all Nexstar local markets and its unwired universe.

“Nielsen’s ability to provide unified audience measurement across the entire 115 market Nexstar U.S. television household footprint will further support our company-wide commitment to best serve local and national advertising clients with verified viewing and consumption data,” said Timothy Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting.

Busch continued: “The combination of Nielsen’s ratings data and qualitative products will provide additional insight into consumer viewing across all screens, enabling Nexstar to serve advertisers with the solutions required to seamlessly connect linear and digital behavior and help business drive growth.”