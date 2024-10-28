Nexstar Expands Presence in Cleveland, Buying WBNX

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group said it has agreed to acquire the assets of WBNX-TV Cleveland from Winston Broadcasting.

Financial terms were not disclosed. If approved by regulators, the acquisition will create a Nexstar duopoly in the nation’s 19th largest television market, where the company already owns Fox affiliate WJW.

WBNX, channel 55, is currently an independent. Under Nexstar, the station will become an affiliate of The CW effective Sept. 1, 2025.

The transaction, which is subject to FCC and other approvals, is expected to close in 2025. Nexstar said that if the deal is approved it will be accretive to the station group’s operating results pro forma for the conversion to a CW affiliate.

“The acquisition of WBNX-TV strengthens our presence in Cleveland, a top-20 television market, and in the political battleground state of Ohio,” Nexstar President, Broadcasting Andrew Alford said. “WBNX-TV will complement our existing operations at WJW-TV, the local news leader in Cleveland, by diversifying our programming for viewers and advertisers with the addition of CW sports and entertainment programming.”