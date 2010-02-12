Newtek Tricaster Tapped for NBA Slam Dunk
NewTek has announced that the NBA will be using the company’s TriCaster portable live television production system to stream the 2010 All-Star Jam Session Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown and NBA D-League Dream Factory on February 12 to www.nba.com, as well as to courtside video boards and on-site plasma screens at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“The NBA All-Star Weekend Jam Session is filled with exciting games and contests, including the ever-popular Slam Dunk and Three-Point Shoot-out competitions,” said Shawn H. Smith, the NBA Development League’s vice president of business development and chief marketing officer. “With NewTek TriCaster, we are able to give fans at home a virtual front row seat, ensuring that they don’t miss a minute of the action.”
The TriCaster will also be used during the Feb. 11-13 All-Star Jam Session for feeding courtside video for viewing on big screen displays at the event venue, the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
