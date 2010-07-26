NewTek Technology Tapped for ESPN X Games



NewTek has announced that ESPN has selected the company’s TriCaster portable live production system for use in connection with coverage of the upcoming ESPN X Games 16 in Los Angeles. TriCasters will be used to stream event coverage on in-venue video displays at three locations in Los Angeles, and also in HD to fans at home via the Internet.



“NewTek TriCaster is a crucial tool for us as X Games continues to grow in size and audience reach,” said Kate Nelligan, ESPN X Games’ live event programming producer. “The top quality action sports footage ESPN's X Games generates is widely sought on the Web among young sports enthusiasts and beyond. Being able to deliver it live makes the experience that much more valuable to our fans.”



The TriCaster is a complete portable video production that allows operators to select camera shots; insert clips, as well as motion graphics and titles; and record and stream content produced.



The games will run from July 29 through Aug. 1.



