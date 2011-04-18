NewTek shows eight-channel TriCaster

At NAB, NewTek demonstrated its new TriCaster 850 Extreme, an integrated live production system that includes eight channels of multitrack recording technology.

The new TriCaster 850 Extreme also offers direct support for any Apple AirPlay-enabled app or device, plus audio EQ and compressor/limiter capabilities on every audio input and output.

NewTek said it has overcome the technical challenge of recording eight channels of HD video — simultaneously with HD virtual sets and HD streaming — in a single system, which was previously thought unrealistic in the live production market.

The TriCaster 850 Extreme includes proprietary NewTek IsoCorder technology, a multitrack recording scheme with adjustable audio headroom. The device supports two simultaneous AirPlay audio/video streams. It is wireless and instantly compatible with any AirPlay-enabled app or device.

It delivers transitions embedded with full-color, motion video effects and audio from a total of 11 animation stores. The included Animation Store Creator is a transition editor that allows users to author custom animation store transitions, using their own preferred graphics software tools to prepare the animation sequences.

A Configure Stream Connection Module allows users to configure, store and import favorite streaming setups as presets, and use the integrated Web browser to access online CDN accounts to manage, test or view shows even during live production.