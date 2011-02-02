Trending

NewTek releases new hardware control surface for TriCaster TCXD850

NewTek has released the TriCaster TCXD850 CS, a hardware control surface for the TriCaster TCXD850 HD, portable live production system.

The TriCaster TCXD850 CS provides a physical connection to the 24-channel system’s functions and effects, enabling operators to make snap decisions with confidence and ease.

The TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware provides illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick to control all of the functions and effects available in the TriCaster TCXD850.

Benefits of the new control surface include the following:

  • An intuitive control layout enables the TriCaster TCXD850 operator to have touch control of all sources.
  • Virtual input rows deliver the ability to create complex switcher effects and assign them as switcher channels.
  • A new utility row offers a simple way to assign video streams to the TriCaster’s auxiliary video output and downstream key elements.