NewTek releases new hardware control surface for TriCaster TCXD850

NewTek has released the TriCaster TCXD850 CS, a hardware control surface for the TriCaster TCXD850 HD, portable live production system.

The TriCaster TCXD850 CS provides a physical connection to the 24-channel system’s functions and effects, enabling operators to make snap decisions with confidence and ease.

The TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware provides illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick to control all of the functions and effects available in the TriCaster TCXD850.

Benefits of the new control surface include the following:

An intuitive control layout enables the TriCaster TCXD850 operator to have touch control of all sources.

Virtual input rows deliver the ability to create complex switcher effects and assign them as switcher channels.