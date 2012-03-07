NewTek Opens U.K. Office



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS–NewTek has opened a corporate office in the United Kingdom, which will serve as the sales and marketing hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). NewTek personnel in the Windsor, Berkshire EMEA office will work closely with 3D Storm, the regional distributor, and the reseller channel to provide resources and support to customers throughout the area.



“NewTek has experienced tremendous success in recent years in the live production and streaming markets, with broad adoption of our technology throughout the EMEA region in the television production industry,” said Chuck Silber, NewTek COO. “As demand for live production and delivery in sports, corporate enterprises, education, and entertainment continues to increase across EMEA, now is the time to establish a NewTek corporate presence to serve the needs of these new customers.”



NewTek’s main product lines include the TriCaster integrated, portablelive production and streaming system; 3Play slow motion, instant replay production system, and LightWave 3D animation software.



“We’re very excited to work more closely with our partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Caroline Niedzwiecki, VP of sales for EMEA. “We see the drive and passion that people across the region have for products that give them the ability to produce and deliver amazing video content. We look forward to seeing the results of what we can build together.”





