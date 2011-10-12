NewTek 3Play 425 Delivers HD Instant Replay



MONACO: NewTek introduced 3Play 425, a four-input, two-output, slow-motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording and instant replay of up to four video sources. NewTek 3Play 425, a compact, turnkey solution, provides in-game highlights authoring on-the-fly to producers looking for a serious, professional replay system.



3Play 425 includes over-the-network integration with NewTek TriCaster, appearing as a network input and providing a complete integrated solution for live sports production with a small footprint. Additionally, 3Play 425 can be connected to any switcher, providing additional capabilities for any existing production infrastructure. The system includes an intuitive control surface, giving replay operators hands-on control of every input.



3Play 425 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2011 and retail in North America for $21,995. International pricing may vary.



