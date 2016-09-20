Newsy Heads to Cable in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI—Recently you hear more about cable networks branching out to OTT, but Newsy is going the opposite way, as it has announced a partnership with Cincinnati Bell Inc. that will make the news network available to cable television audiences.

Newsy will be located on channel 508 for Cincinnati Bell Fioptics subscribers and will feature Newsy Live, an updated feed of the latest news headlines. This is Newsy’s first carriage with a cable TV network.

Newsy’s OTT service is currently available on Sling TV, Roku, Watchable from Comcast, and Apple TV.