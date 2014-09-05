News-Press & Gazette Co. Station Group Uses TriCaster for TV Newscasts

SAN ANTONIO—News-Press & Gazette Co. have chosen NewTek TriCaster multi-camera live production systems as their primary production hub for newscasts at KCOY CBS 12 in Santa Barbara, Calif.; KNPN Fox 26 in St. Joseph, Mo.; and KECY Fox 9 in Yuma, Ariz.



News Press & Gazette is pairing TriCaster with NewsCaster, the media object server protocol-based software from Newsmaker Systems, to reduce costs while enhancing the automated production and story workflow.



NewsCaster streamlines news production operation by linking TriCaster and its capabilities with standard broadcast newsroom computer systems. Playout sequencing is managed under the control of the newsroom computer system while TriCaster performs final playout. Whole shows are uploaded and updates are automatically applied, allowing the TriCaster operator to remain focused on the live show.



NewsCasters’ MOS-enabled video integration with TriCaster lets newsroom producers capture incoming video and maintain the same story automation features and flexibility from companies such as AP ENPS and others. NewsCaster allows TriCaster to automatically order the video with text and graphics based on the sequence specified within the newsroom system rundown. When there is breaking news, video clips can be re-ordered while live and updates are reflected automatically within TriCaster.



All three News-Press & Gazette Co. stations are using the TriCaster-NewsCaster-AP ENPS workflow.



TriCaster’s built-in virtual set technology also provides new sets for anchors to work in.



In Santa Barbara, KCOY launched a new newscast without having to construct a new set or buy traditional TV broadcast equipment by instead choosing to base their production around TriCaster.



In St. Joseph, KNPN is also taking advantage of TriCaster’s virtual set technology to upgrade an outdated set to a more modern look.



In Yuma, TriCaster allowed for an additional newscast to be added, with plans to add a second studio to produce an additional newscast in the future.