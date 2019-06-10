NewsON Makes App Available on Amazon Fire TV

ATLANTA—The NewsON streaming service offering local news content from 179 U.S. TV stations is coming to Amazon Fire TV as a free app, the streaming news aggregator announced today.

"We are excited to bring NewsON to a brand new audience on Amazon Fire TV," said Derek Van Nostran, head of marketing for NewsON.

The NewsON app gives users instant access to live and on-demand video newscasts from 123 U.S. markets. Streaming and on-demand content currently is available from stations in 13 different ownership groups, and 50 more stations are in the process of becoming available on the app over the next few months, the company said.

The company has garnered significant user engagement with its app. Total OTT viewing time has surpassed 80,000 hours per day, and the average time spent with it per session exceeds one hour, NewsON said.

"With our consistently strong growth in viewer engagement, NewsON has become a leading source of trusted live and on-demand local news for OTT consumers," added Van Nostran.

The app, available for mobile and connected TV devices, offers instant access to broadcast-quality video. Users can find and watch breaking news coverage from multiple local stations in markets around the country. Available for iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, the app is free to download.

