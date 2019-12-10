NewsNet Launches New On-Air Look

CADILLAC, Mich.—The 24-hour news Diginet NewsNet debuted its new on-air look from its new studios, the headline news channel announced this week.

Derek Tate anchors a sports broadcast on NewsNet's new set.

Broadcasting from a new facility under construction since May, NewsNet has deployed a variety of new technology, including LED lighting that changes colors for different dayparts, multiple video monitors and a state-of-the-art weather center, which will allow for more in-depth forecasting, the broadcaster said.

As part of its makeover, the broadcaster has revamped its “NewsNet Mornings” morning show, which is hosted by Samana Sheikh.

“The new ‘NewsNet Mornings’ provides an even fresher, more energetic look at the morning’s headlines than our previous ‘Morning Edition,’ but we’re just getting started,” said NewsNet President Eric Wotila, “In the coming weeks and months, we plan to show off even more of the features of our new facility, all of which will allow us to bring viewers even more news, more often than ever before.”

The broadcaster also has changed its afternoon lineup. Previously, “NewsNet Midday Edition” aired from noon till 7 p.m., but now airs from noon till 4 p.m. EDT. “NewsNet Continuing Coverage” now airs from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. EDT, the broadcaster said.

“Charlie Tinker will continue to cover the latest national headlines throughout the afternoon hours, but both ‘Midday Edition’ and ‘Continuing Coverage’ have a whole new look thanks to our new set, and a new graphics package which debuted today,” explained Wotila.

Meteorologist Morris Langworthy joins Samana Sheikh on NewsNet's new set.

Besides its national broadcasters, the new NewsNet facilities will make it possible for the network to produce local news cut-ins for affiliates—many of which have limited of no news production capabilities.

“With the launch of our new facility, we’ll soon be expanding on the local content production services available to our affiliates—making it extremely economical for small stations to add not only 24/7 national news to their subchannel lineups, but create their very own, localized 24/7 news channels as well,” said Wotila.

Stations interested in learning more about NewsNet affiliations or subscriptions can request information by emailing: email affiliates@yournewsnet.com.