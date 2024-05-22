NewsNation to Expand To 24/7 Cable News Network

CHICAGO, Ill.—Nexstar’s NewsNation has announced that it will expand its news programming to 24-hours-per-day Monday through Sunday, beginning June 1.

The network will launch the final portion of its live news line-up with the early-evening edition of NewsNation Now with Adrienne Bankert on Saturdays and Sundays from 4-7 p.m. ET.

This new block of news follows the recent launches of the weekend editions of Morning in America with Hena Doba from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, NewsNation Live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, NewsNation Now with Anna Kooiman from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, and The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt, which debuted earlier this year.

“We are immensely proud to announce that NewsNation is now a 24/7 cable news network," said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s Networks division. "This milestone marks the culmination of our efforts to continue expanding and growing the network since launching it in 2020. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering unbiased news coverage, a mission that resonates deeply with our viewers, fostering their trust in the brand, and strengthening their loyalty to NewsNation."

Citing Nielsen data, the network reported that since its rebranding in March 2021, NewsNation’s primetime viewership is up nearly 210% in total viewers and up nearly 120% among adults ages 25 to 54. NewsNation is now the country’s second-most widely distributed cable news network, reaching nearly 67 million U.S. television households.

The network also announced the hiring of three veteran journalists:

Anna Kooiman joined NewsNation in March as anchor of the weekend edition of NewsNation Now on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. ET. Most recently, she served as host of Your Day with Anna Kooiman for Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, she lived in Sydney, Australia where she was a guest anchor and panelist on Australia’s Network Ten news programs Studio 10 and The Project.

Laura Ingle has been named senior correspondent, and will cover breaking news, general assignment stories, and contribute to enterprise reporting on true crime cases. An award-winning broadcast journalist, Ms. Ingle previously served as a senior correspondent at FOX News Channel from August 2005 - June 2023.

Alicia Nieves will serve as a New York-based correspondent for NewsNation, and joins the network from the financial streaming service, Fintech TV, where she hosted its daily business news programming from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Previously, she was a business news anchor for Cheddar News, a national news correspondent for E.W. Scripps, and a freelance reporter for WPIX-TV in New York.