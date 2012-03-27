News Over Wireless rebrands as StepLeader

News Over Wireless (NOW) this week announced a corporate rebranding aimed at leveraging the opportunities to build new revenue sources for publishers and advertisers via mobile and Smart-TV technology.

Rebranded as StepLeader, the company will be led by new CEO Brian Handly, a 14-year veteran of the online advertising industry. A recent 2012 projection of mobile advertising spending in the United States forecasts more than $2.6 billion will be generated. According to the company, the rebranding and new leadership are aimed at exploiting that potential to help its partners grow.

Handly comes to StepLeader from Microsoft, where he was general manager of the company’s Advertiser and Publisher Solutions division. Before that, he was the co-founder and CEO of Accipiter.

For seven years, Sam Matheny has been the general manager of News Over Wireless. He will become Capitol Broadcasting VP of Policy and Innovation.





Hundreds of broadcasters and other media companies currently rely on the NOW Mobile Platform as the foundation of their mobile marketing strategies. Since releasing the first subscription-based mobile local television news app in 2004, the company has developed a number of innovations in the mobile arena.

As part of the rebranding, the company has launched a new logo and a new corporate website at www.StepLeaderDigital.com. The company recently moved to a new location in Raleigh, NC, to prepare for the rebranding.