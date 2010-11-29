News 14 Carolina Keys With For-A



For-A Corp. of America has announced that the Raleigh, N.C.-based News 14 Carolina operation is now using For-A’s MBP-100CK HD/SD chroma keyer in a networked configuration that provides remote control of keying.



“We were able to network the For-A keyers,” said Dawson Heath, broadcast engineer at News 14 Carolina. “We have various newsrooms around the state, and we do much of our work out of the Raleigh facility, so the remote access to the For-A chroma keyer functions provides us with a big advantage over using other products. Now, if something changes with the lighting and the key is off, we have the ability to remotely adjust the key via a desktop application until we���re satisfied.”



Heath is also pleased with the quality and ease in setting up the keys produced.



“It’s a very clean and forgiving signal,” said Heath. “Even hair wasn’t an issue for it. Initially, the keyer realizes it needs to key the green out, and the engineer tweaks it from there. In other units we’ve used, we had to tweak it manually, and it was much more time consuming.”



News 14 Carolina is a service of Time Warner Cable’s Local News Division and provides four customized local news and information feeds for the Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Wilmington markets in North Carolina.



