New Zealand enhances 3-D production pipeline with four new Mistika 4K systems

New Zealand-based facility Park Road Post Production has purchased four SGO Mistika 4K systems, including a Mistika software license agreement for the Weta Group, to enhance its existing Mistika-centric stereoscopic 3-D production pipeline.



The acquisition follows the facility’s purchase of two Mistika 4K systems in September 2010. Mistika now forms the nucleus of Park Road's stereo 3-D infrastructure, placing Mistika at the heart of the facility’s stereo 3-D workflow.

Owing to Mistika’s open and configurable architecture, real-time capability, advanced toolsets and workflows, Mistika now plays an integral role throughout the entire stereo 3-D production pipeline at Park Road, including producing dailies, rushes for editorial, finishing and grading.



See Mistika at 2011 NAB Show booth SL8220.