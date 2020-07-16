Fincons Has Advice on Choosing Next Gen Gear for Sports Broadcasts

MILAN, Italy—As the world of sports broadcasting is evolving, international system integration consultancy Fincons Group has released a new whitepaper that details the new technology that is essential to keep up and how exactly it can be properly utilized.

“Next Gen Technologies Now at Bat: Machine Learning, AI and Next Gen TV Drive the Sports Entertainment Experience Revolution” provides an insight into how technology like machine learning and next-generation TV standards like ATSC 3.0 and HbbTV will usher in a new era of personalization and interactivity—put on the fast track due to the coronavirus pandemic that is leaving sports broadcasts without one of their staples, live fans.

These new technologies will enable sports content owners to leverage data in new ways, including for targeted, personalized advertising and monetization with access to near real-time data analysis and prediction capabilities that can be applied to both the sporting action and audience preference and behavior.

The white paper focuses on four key areas: data analytics, gamification, smart watching and targeted advertising and ecommerce.

“It is critical for this forward thinking industry to remain constantly poised toward the future by harnessing these new technologies and introducing an expanded Sport Supply Chain with production-ready software frameworks to accelerate transformation ahead of competitors,” Fincons said.