New Version of Cablecast Community Media Platform Enhances Online Viewer Experiences

MINNEAPOLIS-- Tightrope Media Systems recently introduced v6.5 of its Cablecast Community Media platform, with a new content analytics feature designed to help PEG broadcasters improve viewers online experiences.

The new v6.5 integrates Google Analytics with websites built on Cablecast’s “public site” web publishing tools and delivers data -- including site traffic and trends, visitor location and page views -- to customers. The platform also includes new adaptive bitrate options for VOD which allow viewers to publish and distribute on-demand content from the Cablecast Reflect cloud-based delivery service and the Cablecast Pro VOD system.

“While some of this data was already available to users through the Cablecast interface, the new Google Analytics integration and VOD reporting capabilities help customers aggregate, analyze and view the metrics in more comprehensive and convenient ways,” said Steve Israelsky, president of Cablecast Community Media. “The improved measurement and analysis help community broadcasters better understand their audiences, enabling them to develop more successful online engagement strategies.”

The Cablecast 6.5 upgrade is scheduled for release in early October, and will be free for Cablecast customers on active support agreements.