New Sencore ARD 3000 Software Offers ATSC 3.0 DRM Support

SIOUX FALL, S.D.—Sencore this week unveiled enhanced descrambling capabilities supporting ATSC 3.0 A3SA digital rights management for its ARD 3000 series of decoders.

The enhancement, part of its newly released version 1.17.0 software, comes as ATSC 3.0 availability grows in the United States with large markets, such as New York City, recently launching NextGen TV.

Use of the new software to support DRM also requires installation of the ARD 3x001 add-on license and adding a USB dongle to ARD 3000 series decoders. Users also will need near full-time internet access for key retrieval to ensure seamless descrambling of encrypted ATSC 3.0 services, the company said.

Available as a single-channel (ARD 3100) and four-channel (ARD 3400) 1RU appliance, the ARD 3000 series is purpose built for decoding ATSC 3.0. The series is well-suited for re-encoding and confidence monitoring applications in existing distribution systems, it said.

The ARD 3000 series includes an ATSC 3.0 RF input for seamless reception of the NextGen TV RF signal. Users can tune to a 3.0 signal and decode up to four services. Support for demodulated ALP IP ATSC 3.0 streams is also integrated into the decoder series, it said.

Decoded services are output via 4x3G-SDI for UHD services or 3G/HD/SD-SDI for HD and SD services. Configuring the appliance is done via an intuitive web GUI or APIs like REST and SNMP, the company said.