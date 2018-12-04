New SBE Planning Task Groups Target Increased Membership, Participation

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has formed five working groups tasked with initiatives that will help the society to attract, grow and retain membership, as well as increase participation.

These objectives were determined after a Strategic Planning Task Group reviewed 46 action steps identified at the original June 9 strategic planning meeting. SBE President Jim Leifer chaired the Strategic Planning Task Group and instructed the group “to prioritize, group and refine them to a manageable number,” and they reported back Oct. 2 with 14 action steps.

“This first round of tasks will lay a firm groundwork to help serve our current and future members more effectively and grow the SBE,” Leifer said in a press release announcing the plans.

Each of the five groups is chaired by executive board members and committees were assigned a staff liaison:

Task Group One is chaired by Wayne Pecena and focuses on “Expanding SBE Membership Scope.” This group will “research the nontraditional tech professionals and begin to generate a list of other mediums that use similar skills and knowledge as traditional SBE members.”

Kirk Harnack chairs Task Group Two, which works on the complementary goal of “Expanding Member Participation.” Part of this will include exploring a monthly virtual program.

Task Group Three is led by Leifer and centers on public relations and marketing of the society. This group is tasked with considering whether the society should refocus its mission and/or rebrand. A report on their findings in due Oct. 15.

Kevin Trueblood chairs Task Group Four, which is another PR-centric committee, but this one will create a first responder team that will help broadcasters during disasters.

The final Task Group Five is headed by Roz Clark and is decidedly 21st century. They’re charged with updating the website and exploring whether or not the society should have its own app.

Also, the newly created Technologies Committee will be chaired by Shane Toven and is tasked with researching the resources and steps to accomplish the objectives. The committee is charged with “seeing that new technologies are integrated into SBE educational and certification programs.” Also, they will explore how to better educate an expanded membership and share this information with the Education and Certification Committees. New topics to integrate into the curriculum include 5G, streaming, OT and other non-traditional distribution mediums.

Other committees will also get in on the action.

The Certification Committee will review existing and consider new certification programs to make sure all relevant technologies are reflected.

The Publications Committee will create archive of program resources, such as tutorial videos.

The Social Networking Committee will improve and increase SBE social media presence with the goal of reaching a younger audience. Also, they will use state broadcaster associations and the NAB to promote the value of SBE membership.

And, naturally, the Board and Executive Committee will evaluate the progress of strategic planning objectives and action items.