New Samsung Ad Campaign for QLED 8K TV Celebrates Apollo 11 Moon Landing

NEW YORK—Samsung this week announced a new TV commercial and multiplatform campaign with CNN Films for its QLED 8K TV celebrating the July 1969 landing of Apollo 11 moon landing.

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of Samsung Electronics and the first steps on the moon by a human, it’s only fitting that our ‘Making History’ QLED 8K TV commercial and multimedia campaign with CNN celebrates the past while giving a glimpse into how Samsung will continue to bring people together in the future through the power of 8K,” said Grace Dolan, VP, Home Entertainment Demand Generation, Samsung Electronics America.

The “Making History” QLED 8K TV ad campaign, created by adam&eveNYC, includes footage licensed from “Apollo 11,” a documentary created with newly discovered 70mm footage of lunar landing mission.

Samsung will sponsor the broadcast premiere June 23 (at 9-11 p.m. EDT) of “Apollo 11” on CNN. The airing will include a special 60-second version of the “Making History” commercial, the company said.

The documentary, directed and produced by Todd Douglass Miller, draws on never-before-seen footage and 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings from NASA and the National Archives.

Two years in the making, “Apollo 11,” which will be re-aired on CNN on June 29 and July 20 at 9 p.m. EDT, is the third collaboration between Miller and CNN Films.

The Samsung 8K QLED campaign includes branded content produced by CNN’s Courageous brand studio that features retired astronaut Scott Kelly narrating his experience with space travel. It will launch on CNN’s social handles on the anniversary of the July 20, 1969, moon landing, Samsung said.

Samsung will also sponsor a three-part digital video series from CNN that’s tied to the anniversary, the company said.

Separately, at the 2019 NAB Show in April the Korean government-funded Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) showed the results of a project to bond two 6MHz ATSC 3.0 channels for over-the-air delivery of 8K content.