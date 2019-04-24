New Organization to Mentor Students Seeking Craft, Tech Careers in Media

LOS ANGELES—A coalition of trade and professional groups has created a new organization to mentor young people looking to build careers in the media and entertainment industry.

The organization, the Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance (EIPMA), plans to offer guidance to high school and college students, military veterans and others seeking behind-the-scenes careers in the industry.

“The future of the entertainment industry depends on the continuous influx of bright, young talent,” said award-winning supervising sound editor and EIPMA President Bernard Weiser. “Our members have accumulated a lifetime of knowledge, experience and insights across a diversity of specialized crafts and vocations, and they are eager to share their expertise with young people who want to follow in their footsteps.”

The organization plans to host job fairs, conduct panel discussions, participate in public events, conduct company tours and offer shadowing opportunities, said EIPMA.

Member organizations include American Cinema Editors (ACE), Audio Engineering Society Los Angeles (AES), Avid, Cinema Audio Society (CAS), Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), the Recording Academy and SoundGirls.

EIPMA will partner with high schools and universities to boost awareness of entertainment industry careers. Mentors with specialized expertise will be connected with schools to improve media-related educational programs and help align them with industry practices and employment needs. They also will serve as guest lecturers and advisers for student projects, the organization said.

One-on-one mentoring with students who are approaching college graduation, military veterans and others who are ready to begin careers in the industry will also be an EIPMA focus. “Our mentors will help young people navigate the often-daunting transition from the classroom to the professional work environment,” said Weiser.