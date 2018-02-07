New Mini-Doc Looks at Akamai Training Program for Tech Prospects
CAMBRIDGE, MASS.—A new mini-documentary from WorkingNation, a national campaign focused on helping Americans prepare for the fast-changing labor market, features an Akamai Technologies program to diversify and broaden its potential workforce by giving participants the skills needed to be hired for an entry-level position at the company.
The video, “No Experience Required: Building a New Digital Workforce,” focuses on Takara Larsen as she takes part in the Akamai Technical Academy, a program for people who do not have a STEM [science , technology, engineering and math] background but demonstrate an aptitude for and interest in technology. Upon graduating from the program, participants are prepared to work for Akamai for a contract period. If they excel during this period, the company can offer them a full-time position.
Akamai launched the academy in January 2016 and has graduated five classes so far. A total of 101 people have completed the program, or 94 percent of the 107 accepted, according to the company. So far, two classes have become eligible to convert to full-time positions.
Thirty-nine people, or 95 percent of the total eligible, have been offered full-time positions. Fifty-five more are in the pipeline that leads to conversion, Akamai said. Plans for the first five-month academy semester in 2018 are being finalized.
The three-minute documentary is part of WorkingNation’s “Do Something Awesome” series, which focuses on programs nationwide that are training a future-proof workforce.
Those interested in being notified about future academy classes should visit the Akamai Technical Academy website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox