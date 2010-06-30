New MHL Standard Targets Mobile to HDTV Connectivity



The MHL Consortium, a group of leading consumer electronics manufacturers promoting the development of a link between mobile devices and HD displays announced this week the availability of the MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) specification version 1.0 and Adopter Agreement.



The MHL standard defines a new mobile interface to directly connect mobile phones and other portable consumer electronics devices to HDTV sets and displays. One of the key advantages of the MHL specification is that it enables manufacturers to utilize widely established connectors available in today's mobile and CE products. Companies in the MHL Consortium, which was announced earlier this year, include Nokia, Samsung, Silicon Image, Sony and Toshiba.



"The increasing availability of storage and media capabilities on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile electronics is contributing to the consumption of video on the go," said Michael Palma, senior research analyst for Consumer Semiconductors of market research firm IDC. "The MHL specification should enhance the ability to link these portable devices to HDTVs opening up opportunities for manufacturers and service providers to deliver new applications and add more value for consumers."



The MHL 1.0 specification allows users the ability to display video up to 1080p/60 picture quality to be displayed from portable devices to TVs and displays; support for up to 192 kHz of audio transmission, with the ability to deliver up to 7.1 channel Linear Pulse Code Modulation (LPCM) surround sound and compressed audio; as well and the ability to deliver five volts and 500 mA from an A/V device to continuously power the portable device and charge its batteries.



With a simple 5-pin interface, mobile devices implementing MHL 1.0 can output high-quality video and digital audio over a single cable while receiving power from TVs and displays and multi-purposing existing connectors in the market. Consumers can display digital media from portable devices to A/V devices and access content with a remote through command. The High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) protocol included in the spec protects high-value video and audio content from unauthorized interception and copying.



"Our 1.0 specification release marks another MHL milestone and brings us one step closer in achieving our goal of becoming the standard of choice for wired mobile connectivity," said Barry McAuliffe, president of MHL, LLC. "Utilizing existing connectors saves valuable space in devices by keeping form factors small, allows for cost-effective implementation, and enables consumers to get more functionality and features from a single connector."



For more information about the MHL Consortium, 1.0 specification or to download the Adopter Agreement, visit the consortium's Web site http://www.mhlconsortium.org.



