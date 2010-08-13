New JVC ProHD camcorder offers fiber connectivity from Telecast Fiber Systems

JVC is offering (as an option) fiber-optic signal transmission technology from Telecast Fiber Systems on its new GY-HM790 tapeless HD studio camera. The new Copperhead ProHD unit allows signals to be transmitted further and enables operators to use their camcorders in either ENG or studio configurations while reducing cabling requirements.

The patented optical system (with built-in genlock for matching cameras in the studio), which docks directly behind the camera with no external wires, provides outstanding image quality in both the 1080i/1080p and 720p HD formats.

Telecast's CopperHead ProHD is a camera-mounted fiber-optic transceiver that fits on the back of the GY-HM790 and transmits 1.5Gb/s HD-SDI video to its base station — as well as video, audio, intercom and camera-control data in both directions — all over a single fiber cable. The system also transmits genlock, time code and tally to the camcorder for full live capability. All of these signals are carried transparently over distances of more than three miles via lightweight, military-spec tactical fiber cable or industry-standard SMPTE 311M hybrid cable.