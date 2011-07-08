New Indoor Antennas from Antennas Direct



Antennas Direct has added two new indoor TV antennas to its "Micron" product line. The ClearStream Micron R (MSRP $79.99) adds a "tuned signal magnifying reflector" to boost the maximum antenna gain to 8.4 dBi. VSWR is specified as 2.5:1 typical, 4:1 maximum. It has a 70 degree beamwidth. Based on my experience with another manufacturer's indoor antenna, the reflector significantly improves reception, not only by increasing signal strength but by shielding the antenna from reflections people moving around in the room.



The ClearStream Micron XG adds a variable gain low noise amplifier adjustable from +5 to +20 dB gain. While I would have expected the VSWR to improve with the addition of the amplifier, the specification is the same as for the unamplified Micron R. MSRP on this device is $99.00.



More details on the Micron antennas are available at www.antennasdirect.com. The new ClearStream Micron antennas will be competing with the established Winegard SS-3000 antenna and the new "paper thin" Leaf Antenna from Mohu.



