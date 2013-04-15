New GRIZZ HD delivers mobile production punch

Kodiak Mobile — a mobile production truck company based in Broken Arrow, OK, and Intincifi in Austin, TX, unveiled GRIZZ HD, a 45ft HDTV production truck during the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

GRIZZ HD carries seven Grass Valley LDK 3000+ cameras with three FUJINON XA77x9.5BESM HDTV telephoto field lenses with optical stabilization; three FUJINON ZA17x7.6BERM Select Series HDTV ENG style lenses with 2X extender and DigiPower Servo; and one FUJINON ZA12x4.5BERM Select Series HD ENG-style super-wideangle lens with 2x extender andDigiPower Servo.

“All three FUJINON lens models were new as of last NAB,” said David Kearnes, who co-owns Kodiak Mobile with Paul Bronsteader. “These FUJINON lenses offer the high-performance we need in a compact, lightweight, innovative design. In a way, they were everything GRIZZ HD was designed to be so that’s why we felt they’d be a great fit.”

“Compared to 53ft expandos, this truck is more suitable for use at events and venues where space and budget pose constraints,” said Lisa Kirtley, co-owner at Intincifi, which managed the design, build and system integration of GRIZZ HD. “But compared to smaller mobile units or production trailers, it’s fully equipped to handle the demands of live broadcasts, such as college sports, corporate events, and music festivals.”

GRIZZ HD’s equipment complement also includes: a Grass Valley Kayenne 2.5 M/E 3Gb/s production switcher, Chyron Hyper X3 dual-channel graphics system, two EVS 6-channel XT Nano replay systems, a Calrec Omega Digital 5.1 audio console, a Tightrope ZePlay 8-channel replay system, and four 47in LCD flat-screen monitors capable of user-configurable multiviewer displays.