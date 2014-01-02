New Belkin Dongle Mirrors Android Content to HDTVs

PLAYA VISTA, CALIF.—Another dongle that mirrors content onto HDTVs via the HDMI port has made its way to the market, this time for Google Android.









Belkin’s new Miracast adapter wirelessly displays any content, including games, video, photos or apps from an Android phone directly to an HDTV in 1080p. The dongle, about the same size as Google’s Chromecast and costing twice as much ($35 for Chromecast vs. $80 for Miracast), plugs into the HDMI port and uses a small USB cord connected to the TV’s USB port for power. For TVs with hard to reach HDMI ports, the Miracast also comes with an extension cable for easier attachment.



Miracast works natively with Android devices running Android 4.2.X or higher, including the Samsung Galaxy S3/S4, Galaxy Note 2 and 3, HTC One, Google Nexus 4/5 and Kindle Fire HDX.