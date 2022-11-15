Nevion Wins ISO Certification For Information Security Management

OSLO, Norway—Nevion has received ISO 27001 certification after a rigorous assessment of its information security management systems by independent certification body NEMKO.

Compliance with ISO 27001 assures companies and individuals doing business with Nevion that the company manages risk in a structured and appropriate way, it said.

“This is Nevion’s first ISO 27001 certification process, yet in terms of security, the company is where most companies are three years after certification. Nevion's Integrated Management System environment and how it’s used appear to be state-of-the-art,” said Morten Celius, lead NEMKO auditor.

Nevion has been certified for ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) since 2005 and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) since 2016. Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification was the logical step for an organization involved in handling data and valuable content, especially as Nevion has been developing systems and processes for years to ensure they are managed securely, it said.

The certification covers how business data is handled and product development. The latter is particularly important as more products shift from hardware to software, it said.

“This certification is extremely important for us, our customers, our partners, and anyone interacting with us. It underlines how seriously Nevion takes security,” said Nevion CEO Thomas Heinzer. “Like our other ISO certifications though, this is part of a continuous process of improvement, which we are committed to.”

Nevion is a Sony Group Company.